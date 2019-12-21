Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss cooperation prospects at meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in St. Petersburg on Friday, the Kremlin press service told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

The two leaders discussed pressing issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

On Friday, a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union was held in St. Petersburg, along with an informal meeting of the leaders of CIS (Commonwealth of Independet States) member countries.

