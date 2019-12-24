Russian T-50 fighter jet crashes near Komsomolsk-on-Amur, pilot ejects

24 December 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

T-50 fighter jet crashed near Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the vehicle was not a military one and was the manufacturer's property, a law enforcement representative said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to him, the crash occurred 120 kilometres from the Dzemgi airfield. The plane belongs to Komsomolsk-on-Amur Gagarin Aircraft Plant.

The fighter jet exploded and was fully destroyed, the spokesperson added. The law enforcement representative said that the specialist started the searches of flight recorders.

The crash occurred as a result of engine testing, a local government representative reported.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth air superiority fighter built by Russia’s Sukhoi Company. The single-seat, twin-engine multirole aircraft is equipped with advanced avionics and a variety of high-precision weaponry. T-50 is Sukhoi's internal name for the Su-57 stealth fighter.

