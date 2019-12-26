Putin, Netanyahu discuss over phone Iran, situation in Syria

26 December 2019 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The situation in Syria and around the Iranian nuclear dossier was in focus of a telephone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office of the Israeli prime minister said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to it, the Russian leader wished a Happy Hanukkah to the Israeli prime minister and Netanyahu conveyed seasonal greetings to Putin.

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation was initiated by the Israeli side. Putin and Netanyahu "discussed current topics of the international agenda and some issues of the bilateral relations in the context of the Russia president’s visit to Israel scheduled for January 2020," it said.

The office of the Israeli prime minister also said that Netanyahu had once again asked the Russian leader to help release Israeli citizen Naama Issachar who had been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges. In October, Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin asked the Russian president to pardon Issachar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two dead, 15 hurt in commuter bus crash in Russia’s Lipetsk region
Russia 21:31
Electricity import to decrease in Georgia in 2020
Oil&Gas 17:52
Uzbekistan attracts Russia, Germany to develop country's airports
Transport 17:52
President Ilham Aliyev views construction at Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway (PHOTO)
Politics 17:00
Russia to open point in Uzbekistan for import of fruits, vegetables
Business 16:53
Georgia discloses volume of gas to be received from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:18
Latest
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Iran up
Turkey 22:40
245 houses affected by Chilean coastal city fire
Other News 22:11
Azerbaijan extends tax benefits for residents of industrial, technology parks
Finance 21:42
Excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco & energy drinks increase in Azerbaijan
Finance 21:42
Baku Metro talks on details of reconstruction at some stations
Transport 21:41
Two dead, 15 hurt in commuter bus crash in Russia’s Lipetsk region
Russia 21:31
Azerbaijan's industrial enterprise announces sales volumes
Business 21:08
Glass container production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 20:42
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator discloses plans for 2020
ICT 20:40