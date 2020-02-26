Russia sends tools to diagnose novel coronavirus to North Korea
Moscow has provided 1,500 tools to Pyongyang to rapidly diagnose the novel coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Since the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 infection is still there, Russia has fulfilled North Korea’s request and provided Pyongyang with 1,500 tools to rapidly diagnose the coronavirus," the statement reads. "We expect the move to facilitate efforts to prevent the virus from entering North Korea," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.
