Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Friday, during which they hashed over the implementation of the agreements on Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Today, a phone call between presidents Putin and Erdogan has been held at the initiative of the Turkish leader. The talks were detailed. They discussed the need to do everything possible to implement the original agreements on the de-escalation zone [in Idlib]," he said.

Putin and Erdogan also allowed the possibility of holding new contacts on Idlib at different levels. "A possibility was discussed to shortly hold necessary contacts at this or that level. Literally an hour-and-a-half ago, reports came that the Russian and Turkish negotiators who worked in Ankara yesterday and the day before yesterday, had agreed to continue work today," Lavrov informed.