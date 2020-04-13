Russia's oil output down to 11.24 million bpd on April 1-12
Russia’s average oil production was down to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1-12, an oil industry source told Reuters on Monday, Trend reports.
Average oil production in Russia last month was at 11.29 million bpd. The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Russia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other nations have finalised a deal to take 10 million bpd off the market from May to help stabilise oil prices hit by low demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry highly appreciates decision of ministers at OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)