Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaos
The Kremlin said on Monday that the global oil output deal clinched by OPEC and non-OPEC countries had helped stop oil markets sliding into chaos and would help support a more or less stable oil price dynamic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow considered the deal to be “important” and that it would help keep oil prices from collapsing.
