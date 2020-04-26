Over 170,000 remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia

Nearly 173,000 citizens remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Over 2.8 mln tests for the coronavirus have been carried out, including 156,000 over the past day, according to the watchdog.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.