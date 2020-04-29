Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone
Russia on Wednesday reported 5,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall nationwide case tally to 99,399, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The official nationwide death toll reached 972 on Wednesday after 108 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks solid government program on credit support for areas suffering due to COVID-19
Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh interested in peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijani community