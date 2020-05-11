Another 56 patients with coronavirus die in Moscow

Another 56 patients with coronavirus and concomitant diseases died in Moscow on Sunday, according to the information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Sunday. In total, 1,124 people with this diagnosis died in the capital, they said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"56 patients died in Moscow and were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection," the headquarters said. They added that in case of any symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections, people should stay at home and not self-medicate. "Do not risk your life and health, as well as the life and health of others - call a doctor at home," a source at the headquarters emphasized.

Earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient has decreased by 0.02 in the past 24 hours to 1.04, the lowest level since the beginning of the outbreak. Moscow’s coronavirus spreading coefficient is 1.02 now, whereas on Saturday it was slightly below 1.06. The spreading coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus spread. It should not exceed 1 for shifting to the first phase of easing restrictions in a Russian region The spreading coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected prior to their isolation, the watchdog explained.