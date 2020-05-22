Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths
Russia on Friday reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 326,448.
