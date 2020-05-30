Two gunmen killed in counterterrorism operation in Ingushetia

Two gunmen have been neutralized in a counterterrorism operation in Sunzha, a town in the Russian North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, a source with the regional law enforcement bodies told TASS on Saturday, Trend reports.

"Two gunmen have been eliminated. The operation is over," the source said.

The two gunmen who were killed had plotted acts of terror, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the intelligence, the neutralized bandits, who have been identified, were planning to commit some terrorism-related crimes in the republic," the NAC said.

The gunmen were sealed off in a building on the outskirts of Sunzha during the counterterrorism operation.

"The hiding in the building gunmen were offered to lay down arms and to surrender. In response, they opened fire on the law enforcement officers. Two gunmen were neutralized in the exchange of fire," the NAC said.

Arms, ammunition and an improvised bomb were found at the site. The search of the scene is underway.

Neither law enforcers nor civilians were hurt in the operation.

A source reported earlier in the day that the active phase of the counterterrorism operation against gunmen had ended. Firefighting efforts were underway to extinguish the fire in a building set ablaze by the exchange of fire.