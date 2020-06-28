Putin says all his COVID-19 tests were negative

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he regularly passes tests for COVID-19 and all of them were negative, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Regularly, once in three or four days," Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel when asked how often he passed tests. Answering a question whether the results were negative, Putin said: "Thank God, yes so far."

In comment on what the humankind could face because of the coronavirus pandemic, Putin noted that lately "everyone got accustomed to that everything is so stable, so good and things played out that way, <...> some think they control the whole world."

"It turned out that this is not so," the president said. "In my opinion, it is very important to recognize this circumstance.".