15 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Fifteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,300 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fifteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,314.

In all, Moscow has more than 233,500 confirmed coronavirus cases. A total of 170,539 patients have recovered.

To date, 771,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 550,344 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,342 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.