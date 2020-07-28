Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Ten more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,420 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Ten coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,421.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By now, Moscow has reported 238,641 coronavirus cases, including 694 confirmed in the past day. As many as 174,985 patients have recovered.

To date, 818,120 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 603,329 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.