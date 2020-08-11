Fourteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Fourteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,600, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fourteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,599.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported more than 248,200 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 190,500 patients have recovered.

To date, 892,654 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 696,681 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,001 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.