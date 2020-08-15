Russia documents 5,061 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia has documented 5,061 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected reaching 917,884, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday, Trend reporwith reference to Reuters.

The daily increase rate has not surpassed 0.6% for the past two weeks.

The lowest increase rate has been documented in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), North Ossetia (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Tuva Republic (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%), the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (0.3%), the Transbaikal Region (0.3%), the Chechen Republic (0.3%), the Kursk Region (0.3%).

Moscow has documented 695 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg - 162, the Sverdlovsk Region - 158, the Moscow Region - 153, the Rostov Region - 128. Currently, there are 172,856 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia has documented 6,447 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the crisis center, in total, 729,411 people have recovered from the virus in Russia, which constitutes 79.5% of the total number of those infected.

Meanwhile, Russia has documented 119 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours compared to 114 the day before, the center informed. The death toll since the start of the pandemic in the country has reached 15,617. The COVID-19 lethality rate in Russia reaches 1.7%.