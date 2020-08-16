Moscow reports 11 deaths due to coronavirus over past day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 11 per day, the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with the spread of coronavirus reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In Moscow, 11 patients died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia, and had positive test result for coronavirus infection," the headquarters said.

In total, 4,656 people with coronavirus have died in the capital.

As of August 15, almost 251,700 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow, in total, about 196,100 patients recovered in the capital.