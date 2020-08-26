Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Russia 26 August 2020 03:10 (UTC+04:00)
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,760, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,764.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 258,400 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 206,800 patients have recovered, including 863 in the past day. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

