Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975,000
Russia reported 4,711 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its nationwide tally to 975,576, the fourth largest caseload in the world, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 121 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 16,804.
