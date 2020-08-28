Moscow reports ten coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours
Ten coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Ten patients have died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the crisis center said. Overall, 4,786 coronavirus patients have died in the capital city.
As of August 27, Moscow reports over 259,700 coronavirus cases with over 209,600 patients having recovered.
According to the latest statistics, over 24,357,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 830,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 16,890,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
