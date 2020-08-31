Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,820, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,821.
To date, 990,326 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 806,982 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,093 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.
Latest
Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan
Chairman of People's Assembly of Russia's Dagestan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva