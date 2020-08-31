Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Russia 31 August 2020 03:54 (UTC+04:00)
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,820, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,821.

To date, 990,326 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 806,982 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,093 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan’s Muganbank talks about benefits and conditions of MuganHub project
Azerbaijan’s Muganbank talks about benefits and conditions of MuganHub project
Volume of foreign investment in Iran's Kermanshah Province announced
Volume of foreign investment in Iran's Kermanshah Province announced
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises
Loading Bars
Latest
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 03:54
Greece's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 10,000 Europe 02:14
Saudi-led coalition says intercepts bomb-laden Houthi drone Arab World 00:52
27 years pass since Azerbaijani Gubadli district's occupation by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:17
Turkey to kickstart 1st space trials of liquid-propellant rocket engine technology Turkey 30 August 23:58
Kyrgyzstan opens borders for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 30 August 23:44
Azerbaijan’s Muganbank talks about benefits and conditions of MuganHub project Finance 30 August 23:19
Export of Turkish cars to Iran drops Business 30 August 23:11
Mexican airline Interjet to boost domestic flights Other News 30 August 22:52
Iran talks statistics of trade turnover for fifth month Business 30 August 22:11
Kazakhstan actively imports grains and legumes from Turkey Business 30 August 21:46
Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold bilateral talks Other News 30 August 21:44
Lithuania's participation in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 30 August 21:41
Kazakhstan’s import of chemical products from Turkey surges Business 30 August 21:34
Smart traffic lights to improve traffic incidence response time, reduce air pollution in Tbilisi Georgia 30 August 21:19
China imported less leather goods from Turkey from January through July 2020 Business 30 August 21:11
Liberal alliance wins snap municipal election in Riga Europe 30 August 20:05
Volume of foreign investment in Iran's Kermanshah Province announced Finance 30 August 19:27
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises Finance 30 August 19:15
Turkey to gain great leverage in gas trade following Black Sea discovery Oil&Gas 30 August 19:10
A personal security guard of the Chairman of the Parliament has tested positive for coronavirus Georgia 30 August 19:08
Rouhani urges health min. to provide coronavirus vaccine Society 30 August 19:04
Uzbekistan may resume regular flights to Kazakhstan Transport 30 August 18:52
8 killed as heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in India's Madhya Pradesh Other News 30 August 18:17
Azerbaijan confirms 127 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 30 August 17:39
Sudan calls for raising Ethiopian Nile dam talks to level of head of state Other News 30 August 17:29
Iran discloses number of facilities commissioned in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 30 August 16:53
From growth data to new economic road map, busy September awaits Turkey Economy 30 August 16:47
Around 740 tons of grapes processed during the 2020 grape harvest Business 30 August 16:45
Kazakhstan records 543 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths Kazakhstan 30 August 16:45
Precious metals continue to rise in price in Azerbaijan (REVIEW) Finance 30 August 16:09
Colombian gov't set to offer loan to save Avianca Airlines Transport 30 August 16:06
Euro continues to rise in price against manat (REVIEW) Finance 30 August 15:31
Iran's import of Turkey-made electrical goods from January through July 2020 down Business 30 August 15:30
Wizz Air to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners Transport 30 August 15:19
Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases top 41,000 Uzbekistan 30 August 14:37
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 30 Society 30 August 14:37
Turkey sees plunge in number of French tourists in 1H2020 Turkey 30 August 14:36
Out of 7 new coronavirus cases, 2 recorded in Batumi Georgia 30 August 13:35
Azerbaijani oil prices rise again Finance 30 August 13:28
Iranian parliamentarian: Committee should be set up to fight sanctions Politics 30 August 13:27
Israel hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September Israel 30 August 13:16
Kazakh President extends congratulations on Constitution Day Kazakhstan 30 August 12:25
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Poland expanding Business 30 August 12:22
Iran, Austria review security, law enforcement coop. Politics 30 August 12:12
Tourists, locals head to beaches as temperature hits high in Antalya Turkey 30 August 12:09
Indonesia drive-in concert delivers live music as coronavirus rages Other News 30 August 11:39
Iran reveals details of imports for July 2020 Business 30 August 11:35
Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media Other News 30 August 10:48
Kyrgyzstan reports 108 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 30 August 10:13
Georgia’s defence forces receive brand new ambulances Georgia 30 August 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 August 09:54
CBİ: US lawsuit to seize Iran's assets in Germany doomed to failure Iran 30 August 09:51
Turkey expects EU to adopt fair stance amid rising tension in East Med Turkey 30 August 09:15
OSCE praises reformation measures taken by Uzbekistan (INTERVIEW) Economy 30 August 08:41
One thousand villages to have high-quality internet within the framework of WB project Georgia 30 August 08:08
Iranian support for Iraqi government ‘unconditional’ Iran 30 August 08:01
Kyrgyzstan receives oxygen concentrators from overseas agencies of country Kyrgyzstan 30 August 07:39
Brazil to extend coronavirus economic aid on Tuesday, official says Other News 30 August 07:26
Argentina confirms 401,239 cases, 8,353 deaths from COVID-19 in total Other News 30 August 06:29
Costa Rica requests $1.75 bln worth of aid from IMF World 30 August 05:27
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 30 August 04:32
Sudan calls for raising Ethiopian Nile dam talks to level of head of state World 30 August 03:50
Schools in India to remain shut through September due to COVID-19 Other News 30 August 02:23
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties, police sources say World 30 August 01:11
Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries Arab World 30 August 00:21
UNCTAD talks its forecast for investment in Turkmenistan Finance 29 August 23:31
Iran's Karoon Oil & Gas Production Company reveals value of purchased equipment Oil&Gas 29 August 23:18
Restrictions on weddings tightened in Istanbul amid rising COVID-19 cases Turkey 29 August 22:42
Out of 7 new COVID-19 cases, source of infection into 2 cases is unknown Georgia 29 August 22:40
Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs Europe 29 August 22:38
Extraction of Iran's Karoon Oil & Gas Production Company increases Oil&Gas 29 August 21:56
Colombia reports 8,498 new COVID-19 cases Other News 29 August 21:46
Iran expands oil, gas extraction from joint fields Oil&Gas 29 August 21:01
Uzbek electrical equipment manufacturer expand its exports Business 29 August 20:57
UAE sends third medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in fight against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 29 August 20:52
Turkey's virus cases may decline in late September if people comply with measures Turkey 29 August 20:41
S&P’s leaves Georgia’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BB Georgia 29 August 20:32
Azerbaijan's Azersu names winners of tenders within German KfW 's co-funded projects Business 29 August 20:32
Iran, Italy discuss expansion of ties Iran 29 August 19:53
Georgia has great opportunity to invest in Japanese business Business 29 August 18:40
Foreign demand on Turkish leather products reduces Turkey 29 August 18:40
Kazakhstan, Slovenia trade down amid COVID-19 Business 29 August 18:40
Thousands protest in Mauritius over dead dolphins, demand resignations World 29 August 18:21
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Kyrgyzstan Politics 29 August 17:43
Chairman of SAFMAR Group congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:39
Member of Russian State Duma congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:36
Unfinished enterprises being restored in Iran Construction 29 August 17:34
Governor of Russia's Astrakhan Region congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:30
Chairperson of Interstate Aviation Committee congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:30
President of ARETI congratulates first VP of Azerbaijan Politics 29 August 17:25
Azerbaijan confirms 115 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 August 17:20
First lady of Uzbekistan congratulates first VP of Azerbaijan Politics 29 August 17:18
Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Politics 29 August 17:15
Azerbaijani president congratulates supreme head of Malaysia Politics 29 August 17:15
Chairman of People's Assembly of Russia's Dagestan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:11
Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:05
Intensive arming of Armenia by Russia worries Azerbaijan - official Politics 29 August 14:55
Australia's Victoria state posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months Other News 29 August 14:51
Future concept: Kazakhstan envisions digitalized polypropylene plant Business 29 August 14:45
All news