Over 211,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to COVID-19
More than 211,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"[A total of] 211,128 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service reported.
According to the watchdog, more than 37.8 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide so far, with 334,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
