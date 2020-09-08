Sixteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Sixteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,920, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sixteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,921.

By today, Moscow has reported more than 267,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 222,300 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 1,030,690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 843,277 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,871 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.