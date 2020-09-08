Over 1.8 mln people in Russia vaccinated against flu
More than 1.8 mln Russians have been vaccinated against influenza by now, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on its website on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Vaccination against influenza is being carried out in all constituent entities of Russia. To date, 1,810,178 people have been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, which accounts for 1.2% of the population," the report said.
The watchdog also noted the low incidence of acute respiratory viral infections caused by non-influenza respiratory viruses.
Flu vaccination is the main way to prevent the disease. The optimal time for influenza vaccination is the period from September to November.
