Moscow reports 14 coronavirus deaths in past day - crisis center

A total of 14 novel coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow," the crisis center said.

The Russian capital’s novel coronavirus death toll currently stands at 4,982.

Overall, more than 270,400 cases of the infection have so far been registered in the Russian capital. Some 228,700 patients have already recovered.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, about 28.5 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 915,000 of them died.

To date, 1 057 362 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 873 535 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18 484 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.