At least one miner killed in Kemerovo region mine’s rockfall

Eighty-seven people had to be evacuated and at least one miner was killed in the rockfall in a mine of Russia’s Kemerovo region, according to early reports, an emergency source has told TASS, Trend reports.

According to the source, there were 95 people in the mine when roof collapsed in a mine tunnel of Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. Eighty-seven people were evacuated, and six stayed in the mine to ensure that its life-support systems remained operational. "According to preliminary information, one miner was killed, and the fate of one more is unclear," the source added.