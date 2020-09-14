Russia records 5,509 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,509 to 1,068,320 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.5% for 30 days.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours in Russia increased by 57 compared to 94 the day before, in all, 18,635 patients have died.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 2,475 in the past 24 hours, a total of 878,700 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries have exceeded 82.2% of the total number of infected people.