Russia remains at 40th place on COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 people
Russia remains at the 40th place on COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing head Anna Popova announced Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"I would like to note that, as of today, Russia remains at the 40th place on the incidence rate per 100,000 people," Popova said at the coronavirus prevention coordination council board meeting.
