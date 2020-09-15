Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow exceeds 5,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has exceeded 5,000, with 13 fatalities reported during the day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,006.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By today, Moscow has reported around 271,800 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 230, 400 patients have recovered.

To date, 1,068,320 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 878,700 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,635 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.