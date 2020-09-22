Fifteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Fifteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,080 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Fifteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,084.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 277,400 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 237,900 patients have recovered.