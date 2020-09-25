Around 6,000 people internationally wanted by Russia

Russia has international arrest warrants issued for around 6,000 people through Interpol channels, this year alone Russia made arrest requests for 55 people, half of them are marked red, head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Interpol national central bureau Alexander Prokopchuk said in an interview with TASS Friday, Trend reports.

"Overall, there are around 6,000 people internationally wanted. Since the beginning of the year, we put a little under 500 people on the wanted list. Half of them have requests ‘with a red corner’ issued for them," he said.

According to him, Interpol has a special database with all wanted people’s details.