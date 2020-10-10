Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 30 - crisis center

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 30 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirty patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 5,560 in Moscow.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center reminded Moscow residents to stay home and call a doctor if flu-like symptoms emerge.

Moscow remains the worst affected in Russia, and the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been recently on the rise. To date, the city recorded a total of 321,812 COVID-19 cases (of those, 3,701 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 259,127 recoveries.