Moscow reports 52 coronavirus deaths in past day

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow grew by 52 on Tuesday, reaching 5,739 in total, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 52 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the crisis center said.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the morbidity is now demonstrating upwards tendencies. As of October 13, Moscow has reported 339,431 coronavirus cases, with 4,618 of them being confirmed during the past day. As many as 264,500 patients have recovered.