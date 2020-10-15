Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 57

Russia 15 October 2020 02:43 (UTC+04:00)
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 57

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 57 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As many as 57 patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,796 in the Russian capital.

As of October 14, Moscow recorded more than 344,000 confirmed cases and nearly 246,500 recoveries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 38,373,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,090,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 28,855,150 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 1,340,409 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,039,705 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,205 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

