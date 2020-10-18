Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 52 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As many as 52 patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll amounts to 5,958 in Moscow.

The Russian capital has recorded 357,643 coronavirus cases so far. Of those, 4,648 were confirmed in the past day. More than 272,000 people have recovered from the disease.