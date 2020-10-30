Moscow records another 69 coronavirus deaths

Moscow recorded 69 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Another 69 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

The city’s overall coronavirus death toll has reached 6,713.

Moscow, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide, has recently seen a rise in infections.

The city has so far recorded 413,928 cases, with 4,906 patients identified in the past day. A total of 303,831 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow.