Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 7,859 - crisis center
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 72 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Seventy-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.
The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,859 in Moscow.
Moscow remains the worst affected region in Russia. To date, the city recorded a total of 510,214 COVID-19 cases (of those, 6,271 were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 367,613 recoveries.
Latest
TAP’s completion will allow to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by end of 2020 – BP
Azerbaijani soldiers dancing on snow-covered slopes of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar mountains in celebration of victory (VIDEO)
Artifacts found during archaeological excavations in Aghdam transported to Armenia - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan shows aerial video footage from villages of Khojavend district liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office