Russia records lowest daily coronavirus case tally since November 11

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,985 over the past day, the lowest figure since November 11, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew to 1,991,998, according to its data.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were recorded in the Dagestan Republic, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), Kalmykia and Tatarstan (0.7%).

Some new 4,174 coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow over the past day, the lowest figure since October 28. Since the start of the pandemic, 526,630 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the capital.

Over the past day, 2,215 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 864 in the Moscow Region, 432 in the Nizhny Novgorod, 358 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 339 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Now 456,528 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.