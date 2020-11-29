Over 5,500 patients recover from coronavirus in Moscow in the past day

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,576 in the past day to 447,111, the city’s crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.