Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 29,018 to 2,992,706 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 1%.
The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.5%), the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, the Magadan, Karachay-Circassian, Mari El, Novosibirsk and Kemerovo regions (0.6%).
In particular, 3,751 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,576 in the Moscow region, 505 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 416 in the Pskov region, and 403 in the Sverdlovsk region.
There are currently 540,793 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)
Latest
Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan