Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 29,018 to 2,992,706 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 1%.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.5%), the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, the Magadan, Karachay-Circassian, Mari El, Novosibirsk and Kemerovo regions (0.6%).

In particular, 3,751 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,576 in the Moscow region, 505 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 416 in the Pskov region, and 403 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 540,793 active coronavirus cases in Russia.