Russia reports 24,150 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 24,150 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure since November 25, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The overall number of infections has amounted to 3,236,787, it said. The growth does not exceed 0.8% in relative terms, it said.

Recovered

As many as 19,847 coronavirus patients recovered across Russia in the past day, with the overall recoveries making up 2,618,882.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries remains at the level of 80.9% from the total amount of coronavirus infections.

As many as 504 coronavirus patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours as compared to 447 the day before. Overall, 58,506 coronavirus fatalities are reported.

Conditional lethality from the coronavirus infection (which can be finally determined only after the epidemic ends) remained at the level of 1.81%, the crisis center said.

In particular, 80 COVID-19 patients died in the second-biggest city of St. Petersburg in the latest 24-hour period, 25 people died in the Rostov Region, 20 in the Moscow region, 20 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 18 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Moscow

Moscow reported 3,851 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the lowest figure since October 28. Overall, the capital city reports 824,979 coronavirus cases.

The day earlier, 5,452 new coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow. According to the crisis center, the growth in new cases made up 0.47%. Seventy-seven coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the latest 24-hour period, and 6,114 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Overall, 645,923 patients have recovered in the capital city, and 11,433 people have died. As many as 167,623 coronavirus patients continue medical treatment in Moscow.