FSB exposes group making fake medical documents required to enter Russia

Russia 29 March 2021 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained members of a group that made fake medical documents and provided them to foreign nationals seeking to enter Russia, the FSB said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Officers from the FSB Border Service in the Novosibirsk region have exposed a group involved in the making and distributing of fake medical documents that foreign nationals would use to enter Russia amid the current coronavirus restrictions," the statement reads.

More than 1,000 coronavirus test forms, 400 pre-filled in invitation forms, as well as cash in Russian rubles and foreign currency, totaling over three mln rubles ($39,600), were seized from the detained during searches. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the group’s client database.

Criminal cases have been opened against the detained persons under Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (organization of illegal migration).

