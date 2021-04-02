Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC+

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a telephone conversation on Thursday, April 1, raised the topic of OPEC+, among other things, Presidnetial spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The OPEC+ topic was discussed during this conversation, we appreciate the friendly and very effective nature of our interaction with Riyadh," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He also said that the results of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting held on Thursday were reported to the Russian leader.

The Kremlin press service reported on Thursday that the Russian President and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation and discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including environmental protection and green energy. The conversation was initiated by the Saudi side.

Following the results of an online OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, a decision was made to smoothly increase production: in May - by 350,000 barrels per day, in June - by 350,000 barrels per day, in July - by 450,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia will also ease its voluntary oil production cuts. Russia will increase oil production in May-July by a total of 114,000 barrels per day in equal parts.