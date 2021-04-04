Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbs by 8,817 to 4,580,894
Russia confirmed 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,580,894, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
In relative terms, the growth rate dropped to 0.19%.
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,212 over the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 4,204,081.
The share of recovered patients remained at 91.8% of all those infected.
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 357 over the past day versus 384 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 100,374 since the start of the pandemic.
The average mortality rate remained at 2.19%, according to the crisis center.
