Russia documents 8,173 coronavirus cases in past day, lowest figure since September 28

Russia has documented 8,173 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure since September 28, 2020. The overall case count has reached 4,657,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.18%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,782 cases were documented in Moscow, 701 in St. Petersburg, 533 in the Moscow Region, 236 in the Rostov Region, 201 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 194 in the Samara Region.

Currently, there are 272,506 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.