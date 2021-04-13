Russia documents 8,173 coronavirus cases in past day, lowest figure since September 28
Russia has documented 8,173 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure since September 28, 2020. The overall case count has reached 4,657,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The daily increase rate has reached 0.18%.
In the past 24 hours, 1,782 cases were documented in Moscow, 701 in St. Petersburg, 533 in the Moscow Region, 236 in the Rostov Region, 201 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 194 in the Samara Region.
Currently, there are 272,506 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.
Latest
Russian, Azerbaijani military discuss Iskander-M missile debris in Karabakh region - Russian official
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians did it deliberately in order to erase legacy of Azerbaijani culture in order to erase these territories from our memories
Together with Russian president, we discussed issue about Iskander-M missile – Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: I had a strong feeling during negotiations that Armenia doesn’t want a solution
We count on using Italian experience in developing agriculture on liberated territories – President Aliyev
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan was conducting not just war of 21st century, but also war of new morality – President Aliyev
Destructions on territories that we liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev