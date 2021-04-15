Russia reports over 8,900 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,944 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,675,153, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The growth rate stands at 0.19% in relative terms.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,225 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,301,448 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have surpassed 92% of the total number of infected people.

As many as 1,456 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 489 in the Moscow Region, 266 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 219 in the Samara Region and 215 in the Voronezh Region.