Czech ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry

Russia 18 April 2021 21:48 (UTC+04:00)
Czech ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry

Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, a well-informed source told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"The Czech ambassador has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry," the source said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, who were allegedly "officers of Russian special services".

The move came in the context of the newly leveled circumstance of the 2014 blast at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice. According to reports, "officers of Russia’s military intelligence" were allegedly involved in this incident.

The Russian expressed resolute protest over this step taken "under invented and ungrounded pretexts" and vowed response measures would follow.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Immunization to be temporarily suspended over Easter holidays
Immunization to be temporarily suspended over Easter holidays
Georgian delegation to Participate in Spring Session of PACE
Georgian delegation to Participate in Spring Session of PACE
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Czech ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry Russia 21:48
UK records another 1,882 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Europe 21:25
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 21:14
Cuba's Raul Castro leaves the political stage Other News 20:52
Azerbaijan increases silver production Business 20:20
Turkey develops innovative COVID-19 vaccine, minister volunteers Turkey 20:11
Uzbekistan to receive Sputnik V vaccine by late April Uzbekistan 20:08
Immunization to be temporarily suspended over Easter holidays Georgia 20:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 19 Oil&Gas 19:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 19:57
At least 16 killed in clashes in South Sudan's Lakes State Other News 19:47
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Astara port surges Transport 19:10
Sudan calls on African countries to support reaching comprehensive solutions on Nile dam Other News 18:32
Japan’s PM to Visit India, Philippines to Strengthen Regional Ties Other News 17:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17:28
Azerbaijan confirms 2,144 more COVID-19 cases, 1,923 recoveries Society 17:23
India stresses fulfilling commitments for developing Chabahar Iran 17:18
EAM Jaishankar to visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday Other News 17:15
Sri Lanka to receive Chinese Sinopharm vaccine tomorrow Other News 17:12
Biden names 2 Indian-Americans to key jobs Other News 16:45
Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai Other News 16:37
Shortcomings of multilateral system laid bare by pandemic, says Shringla Other News 16:25
Maldives Foreign Minister meets Jaishankar, discusses regional, international issues Other News 16:20
Israeli business interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:11
Number of licenses issued for launch of enterprises in Iran spikes Business 15:48
Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in events within session of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 15:42
Azerbaijani gymnasts take part in World Cup in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Society 15:40
Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues Business 15:21
Georgian delegation to Participate in Spring Session of PACE Georgia 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 18 Society 15:07
Azerbaijani hydroelectric power plants increase electricity production Oil&Gas 15:06
China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate commitments US 15:01
Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:17
Azerbaijan shares footage from Saybali village of Aghdam district (VİDEO) Society 13:20
Serbia - gateway to European market for Iran - Deputy Minister Business 13:10
France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil Europe 12:46
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to engage archiving services via tender Tenders 12:21
Kyrgyzstan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:47
Israel raises import of clothes from Turkey Turkey 11:43
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 18 Oil&Gas 11:26
Capital of Bank Keshavarzi Iran to increase Finance 11:25
Iran's trade turnover with Georgia decreases Business 11:25
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites Politics 10:52
Azerbaijan shares footage from Tarovlu village of the Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 10:17
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 10:01
Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast Europe 09:42
Azerbaijan's State Treasury Agency to update information systems via tender Finance 09:14
Earthquake hits Georgia Georgia 08:49
Iran, Serbia FMs meet in Tehran Iran 08:35
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan Other News 08:33
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 2,822 Kazakhstan 08:17
Iran's trade turnover with Pakistan shrinks Business 07:40
Brazil registers over 370,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:33
5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture Other News 05:54
Iraq reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases, 970,987 in total Arab World 04:53
More than 805,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 03:55
5.1-magnitude quake hits 20 km S of Mandraki, Greece Europe 03:06
Israel reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 836,882 in total Israel 02:08
Yemen's Houthi rebels say launch drone attack on Saudi air base Arab World 01:20
India's sports minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 00:35
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 00:01
EU to hand over 30 vehicles to Georgia Border Police Georgia 17 April 23:24
Turkish scientist works on drug that can ‘kill COVID-19 in 2 days’ Turkey 17 April 22:58
Uzbekistan may start production of its own vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year Uzbekistan 17 April 22:53
Russia's Eastwind, Turkmenistan's Turkmensvyaz to sign contract Business 17 April 22:17
UK records another 2,206 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Europe 17 April 21:58
Iranian official offers upbeat assessment of progress in nuclear talks Iran 17 April 21:01
Volume of goods transported by Azerbaijan’s vehicles in 2021 disclosed Transport 17 April 20:18
Indonesia reports 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 132 new deaths Other News 17 April 20:11
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 3 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 17 April 19:25
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 17 April 19:17
Solar panel station put into operation in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province Oil&Gas 17 April 19:15
New auction to be held for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds Finance 17 April 19:14
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 17 April 19:13
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictive measures at airports Kyrgyzstan 17 April 18:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17 April 18:18
Foreigners to pass simplified visa procedures for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Politics 17 April 18:18
Serbian FM to visit Tehran today Iran 17 April 18:11
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17 April 17:16
Azerbaijan confirms 2,148 more COVID-19 cases, 2,287 recoveries Society 17 April 16:50
Armenia falsified Caucasian Albania temples in Azerbaijan - rep of religious community Politics 17 April 15:56
Iran to send trade attaché to Azerbaijan Business 17 April 14:54
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 17 April 14:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Jabrayil's Dash Veysalli village (VIDEO) Politics 17 April 14:46
Armenia strived to create history for itself in Azerbaijan's lands - Head of Albanian-Udi community Society 17 April 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 17 Society 17 April 14:37
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Charak port climbs Transport 17 April 14:37
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Finance 17 April 14:37
VICE News report on Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani Barda nominated for award Politics 17 April 14:37
Weekly review of main events in ICT sector of Azerbaijan ICT 17 April 14:21
Earnings from fuel savings in Iran paid to investors Oil&Gas 17 April 14:19
Uzbekistan's CCI, Portuguese Industrial Association establish co-op Other News 17 April 14:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 17 April 14:18
Rosatom, Uzbekistan working on contract for building nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 17 April 14:18
Turkmenistan to create electronic exchange database Business 17 April 14:17
IMF calls on Georgia to reduce capital expenditures in case of lockdown Georgia 17 April 14:17
Russia reports a new high of 9,321 coronavirus cases since March 20 Russia 17 April 14:00
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 17 April 13:31
OSCE MG should force Armenia to follow terms of trilateral statement - Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 17 April 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17 April 13:02
All news