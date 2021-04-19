Five diplomats to stay in Czech embassy inn Moscow - presidential office

Five diplomats will continue to work at the Czech embassy in Moscow after Russia declared 20 embassy employees personae non grata, Rudolf Jindrak, head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Five diplomats will stay there [at the Czech embassy in Moscow]. People who are to leave [Russia] are not agents [of Czech intelligence services]. They have 24 hours to leave [Russia] whereas we gave [employees of the Russian embassy] 48 hours," he said, adding that practically all employees of the embassy’s political department are to leave Russia.

He also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side.

Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also acting foreign minister, said that among those expelled from Russia were 16 diplomats and four technical personnel. The Czech air force will organize a special flight for them. "Ambassador [Vitezslav] Pivonka will stay in Moscow," he said.