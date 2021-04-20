Russian Railways to build high-speed railway entries to Moscow, St. Petersburg by 2024

Russian Railways plans to complete construction of entry lines of the Moscow - St. Petersburg high-speed railway (HSR) by 2024, Deputy CEO of the national railway operator Andrei Makarov told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Entry lines to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be built by 2024. They will be interconnected with the existing network and will immediately become operable. We will be able on account of that to significantly increase the commuter train traffic at entries to Central and St. Petersburg hubs," the top manager said.

The roadway between cities currently consists of four tracks.

"Construction of the fifth and the sixth tracks will make possible for us to launch extra commuter trains and Sapsan [high speed] trains because we expect ten new trains to be delivered in 2023-2024," he noted.